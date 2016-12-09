December 12 celebrity birthdays

She was one of the most successful female recording artists of the 1950's and 60's. Her hits include: Who's Sorry Now?, Stupid Cupid and Don't Break The Heart That Loves You. She also appeared in many movies during that time period. Legendary singer Connie Francis is 78 today.

She's a singer who's ranked among the 40 biggest hit makers of the modern music era. In fact she's second behind Aretha Franklin as the most charted female singer of all time. Her hits include: Walk On By, Do You Know the Way to San Jose, Then Came You, Heartbreaker, this list goes on and on. Dionne Warwick is 76 today.

She's a singer and drummer who has worked with some of the biggest recording artists of all time including: Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Kanye West and even Ringo Star. Her biggest hit as a solo artist was The Glamorous Life back in the 1980's. Sheila E is 59 today.

He was the host of The Price Is Right for 35 years, from the time it went on the air in 1972 until he hung up his long skinny microphone in 2007. A graduate from Drury University, he has strong ties to the Springfield, Missouri area. We're talking about Bob Barker who's 93 today.

She won an Oscar for her role in the 2001 movie A Beautiful Mind. She's also starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Blood Diamond. Jennifer Connelly is 46 today.

