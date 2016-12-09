A closer look at what's happening on The Breakfast Show 12/9 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

A closer look at what's happening on The Breakfast Show 12/9

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Jessica Perez) (Source: Jessica Perez)
(KFVS) -

Good morning! It's Friday, December 9, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Friday kicks off with the coldest morning of the season so far, but Brian says it won’t actually feel as cold as yesterday because we won’t see as much wind. Heading out the door expect to bundle up because temps will be right around 20-degrees. By lunchtime, we’ll have “warmed up” to near freezing. Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday looks dry, but come Sunday expect a rainy afternoon. FIRST ALERT: The Heartland will get another shot of arctic air by the middle of next week.

Making Headlines:

Fire crews battle industrial fire: An estimated 20 departments from around the area have responded to a huge fire at Atlas Roofing in Perryville.

Bitter cold: We're experiencing our first truly cold day of the season, and the bitter cold in the upper U.S. and snowfall is being blamed for some deadly crashes.

Suspects wanted in attack: Police are still looking for two suspects after a man was stabbed 15 to 20 times, shot in the back, and attacked with an ax.

AT&T settlement: More than 2.7 million AT&T customers are receiving $88 million in refunds for unauthorized charges on their phone bills.

Tune in to The Breakfast Show for the most up to date news and headlines. MOBILE or DESKTOP

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly