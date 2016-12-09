A closer look at what's happening on The Breakfast Show 12/9

Good morning! It's Friday, December 9, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Friday kicks off with the coldest morning of the season so far, but Brian says it won’t actually feel as cold as yesterday because we won’t see as much wind. Heading out the door expect to bundle up because temps will be right around 20-degrees. By lunchtime, we’ll have “warmed up” to near freezing. Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday looks dry, but come Sunday expect a rainy afternoon. FIRST ALERT: The Heartland will get another shot of arctic air by the middle of next week.

Making Headlines:

Fire crews battle industrial fire: An estimated 20 departments from around the area have responded to a huge fire at Atlas Roofing in Perryville.

Bitter cold: We're experiencing our first truly cold day of the season, and the bitter cold in the upper U.S. and snowfall is being blamed for some deadly crashes.

Suspects wanted in attack: Police are still looking for two suspects after a man was stabbed 15 to 20 times, shot in the back, and attacked with an ax.

AT&T settlement: More than 2.7 million AT&T customers are receiving $88 million in refunds for unauthorized charges on their phone bills.

