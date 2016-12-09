Woman injured after two-car crash in McCracken Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman injured after two-car crash in McCracken Co., KY

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A woman was injured Thursday night in a two car crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.

On December 8, at approximately 9:40 p.m., McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an injury crash at the intersection of Lone Oak Road and Gilhaven Drive.

The investigation determined Rebecca Dowdy, 70, of Paducah, was traveling north in the right lane of Lone Oak road near Gilhaven Drive. 

Gladys Hickman, 65, of Paducah, was also traveling on Gilhaven Drive. 

Hickman stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Gilhaven and Lone Oak Road. 

Not observing Dowdy approaching the intersection from the left, Hickman began to turn left onto Lone Oak Road, pulling into the path of Dowdy’s vehicle. 

Dowdy attempted to avoid the crash by moving into the left lane of traffic, but was struck by Hickman in the driver’s side. 

Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to being disabled. 

Dowdy was transported by Mercy Regional EMS to Western Baptist for non-incapacitating injuries. 

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS, Lone Oak Fire Department and M&M Towing Service.

