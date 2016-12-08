Crews pre-treating roads for icy conditions in Williamson Co., IL

Road crews in Williamson Co., IL are prepared for winter weather. (Source: KFVS)

We have not seen any snow yet, but that's not stopping road crews in southern Illinois from getting prepared.

Crews in Williamson County spent most of this week pre-treating some of the 660 miles of road they’re responsible for maintaining.

Williamson County Highway engineer Greg Smothers says pre-treating roads can help avoid black ice and slick spots that may develop in an early morning frost.

“Now’s the time to take the precautions… for us, and for motorists.” smothers said. “Get your supplies in your car, and make sure you’re ready for the season."

Smothers says keeping the roads clean every season requires months of planning, and hundreds of man hours in the weeks before the first snowflake falls.

In the fall of 2015, county highway departments were receiving no money due to the budget impasse in Illinois, and although there still isn’t one for the current, or previous fiscal years, a stopgap measure passed several months prior funded highway departments in full.

Lack of funds last year mainly diminished the amount of work those crews could handle during the summer months, such as patching potholes, and resurfacing roads.

