Crews pre-treating roads for icy conditions in Williamson Co., I - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crews pre-treating roads for icy conditions in Williamson Co., IL

Written by Loreto Cruz, Reporter
Connect
Road crews in Williamson Co., IL are prepared for winter weather. (Source: KFVS) Road crews in Williamson Co., IL are prepared for winter weather. (Source: KFVS)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

We have not seen any snow yet, but that's not stopping road crews in southern Illinois from getting prepared.

Crews in Williamson County spent most of this week pre-treating some of the 660 miles of road they’re responsible for maintaining.

Williamson County Highway engineer Greg Smothers says pre-treating roads can help avoid black ice and slick spots that may develop in an early morning frost.

“Now’s the time to take the precautions… for us, and for motorists.” smothers said. “Get your supplies in your car, and make sure you’re ready for the season."

Smothers says keeping the roads clean every season requires months of planning, and hundreds of man hours in the weeks before the first snowflake falls.

In the fall of 2015, county highway departments were receiving no money due to the budget impasse in Illinois, and although there still isn’t one for the current, or previous fiscal years, a stopgap measure passed several months prior funded highway departments in full.

Lack of funds last year mainly diminished the amount of work those crews could handle during the summer months, such as patching potholes, and resurfacing roads.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly