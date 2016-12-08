The Night's Shield Open House offering a tour

The Night's Shield in West Frankfort is welcoming the public to tour the facility for abused and neglected children in Illinois.

The program would like to thank the community for the 8+ years of support.

The residence is incorporated and has a 501(c)3 non-profit status.

The tour will be Monday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

