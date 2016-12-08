Sikeston woman seriously hurt in crash

A Sikeston woman was seriously hurt in a Wednesday night wreck.

Pamela Little went to the hospital after her 2003 Mercury Sable ran off Rt. HH in Sikeston, struck a ditch and then hit a tree. An online crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol says Little was not wearing a seat belt.

No one else was with Little at the time of the crash. Her vehicle was totaled.

