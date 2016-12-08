Graves Co. H.S. chamber choir sings to apartment tenants - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Graves Co. H.S. chamber choir sings to apartment tenants

Posted by Heartland News
(Photo submitted by Paul Schaumburg/Graves County schools) (Photo submitted by Paul Schaumburg/Graves County schools)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County High School chamber choir members sang Christmas carols to tenants of the Mayfield Plaza Apartments recently.

The choir members included Elizabeth Rhea, Maddi Green, Ashley Mohler, Messina Ortega, Leeanne Chapman, Jack Peters, Ethan Murphey and Evan Williams.

"Thanks for bringing the kids out to bring joy to our tenants by singing for Christmas," resident service coordinator Monty Rogers said in an email to chor director Makenzie Kauffman. "We appreciate that they have come back for the past three years and counting!"

