SIU Board of Trustees meet to discuss student housing

The future of student housing was on the agenda at Southern Illinois University.

The Board of Trustees met on Thursday, December 8.

SIU Interim Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Lori Stettler said everyone can agree that new housing is critical to the university.

However, the Board decided on Thursday that it was not ready to make a decision on how to finance its future student housing plans.

Stettler said the Board is trying to decide between traditional bond financing and a public private partnership.

She said even though the Board of Trustees needs more time, it won't change the outcome of the project.

"The date of 2020 has been our goal all along and so the two months shouldn't stop us from moving forward and being able to meet that goal," Stettler said.

After deciding on how to finance the project, the next steps will be designing blueprints and then construction.

This Board item is planned to show up on the agenda again at the next meeting in February.

