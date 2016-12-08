Juveniles identified as suspects in criminal damage to Carbondale community center

Police in Carbondale, Illinois have identified two juveniles as suspects involved in damage to the Bowen Gym Community Center on North Springer Street.

Someone found a racially offensive word and a sexually offensive image spray painted on the gym floor and reported it to police on Dec. 8.

At the time, police said it is unknown when the damage occurred.

The investigation has been sent to the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office for consideration of charges against the juveniles.

