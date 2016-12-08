SIU Board approves contract extension for President Randy Dunn t - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU Board approves contract extension for President Randy Dunn through 2022

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees on Thursday extended the employment contract of President Randy Dunn through June 30, 2022.

Board approval came during a regular meeting on the Carbondale campus.

The extension does not change Dunn’s annual salary or benefits, and the contract does not include incentives or bonuses. It includes a provision that would allow the Board of Trustees to sever its employment relationship with Dunn without cause prior to the end of the contract.

“I appreciate the Board of Trustees’ confidence, as well as its leadership of our system,” Dunn said. “I look forward to continuing our important work as we navigate this very challenging period in our university’s history.”

Dunn, 58, became the SIU System’s eighth president on July 1, 2014. He is no stranger to SIU, having served as a professor and administrator in the College of Education and Human Services on the Carbondale campus from 1995 to 2004.

He left the university to become Illinois’ state superintendent of education. Dunn served as president at two other universities before returning to SIU in 2014.

