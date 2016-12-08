IL man sentenced 3 years in prison for stealing power tools from - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

IL man sentenced 3 years in prison for stealing power tools from employer

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Jackson County State’s Attorney announced Thursday that on December 6 Kenneth Carson, 32, was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections for theft.

In June of 2016, Carson pawned several items including saws, an impact driver and a gas-powered blower to Midwest Cash in Carbondale.

These items were identified as stolen by Carson’s employer. Carson did not have authorization to be in possession of his employer’s property.

The total value of the property Carson possessed without authorization exceeded $500. Subsequently, on August 31, Carson was charged with the criminal offense of theft.

On December 6, Carson pleaded guilty and entered into a plea agreement that included he serve 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He will serve a one year period of mandatory supervised release upon his release from the Department of Corrections.

The investigation was conducted by the Murphysboro Police Department. Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Blomer was responsible for the prosecution of the case.

