Poplar Bluff PD investigating potential scam affecting local businesses

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The Poplar Bluff Police Department and Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce have been receiving complaints from area businesses in reference to an apparent scam.

Sports Media of Towson, Maryland is soliciting and sending out invoices to local businesses in reference to a 2017 PBHS Spring Sports Poster project.

This project is not affiliated with the Poplar Bluff School District.

The Better Business Bureau website contains numerous complaints in reference to this company. 

The Poplar Bluff Police Department has opened an investigation in reference to this incident.

