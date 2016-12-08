Fort Knox soldiers return home from Afghanistan

Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.
If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April.
Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.
Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has scheduled a planned demolition of the two main spans of the old US 68/ KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge in Canton for Wednesday, Apr. 11 depending on weather conditions.
