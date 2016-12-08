Fort Knox soldiers return home from Afghanistan - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fort Knox soldiers return home from Afghanistan

FORT KNOX, Ky. (AP) - The soldiers of the 42nd Clearance Company have returned to Fort Knox after a nine-month deployment to Afghanistan.

Media outlets report that family and friends welcomed the soldiers home Tuesday morning at Fort Knox's Sadowski Center.

Company Commander Capt. Jason Schwarz says the soldiers' first mission during the tour was to find and diffuse bombs. The second, broader mission was to provide security for multiple bases across Afghanistan, while also performing engineering and construction tasks for those bases.

The 42nd Clearance Company consists of 150 soldiers. It moved to Fort Knox from Bamberg, Germany in October of 2013 and is a unit of the 19th Engineer Battalion.

