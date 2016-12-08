6.5 magnitude quake reported off the coast of California

The approximate location of the quake. (Source: USGS)

A preliminary report indicates a 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit just off the coast of California just before 9 a.m. CST.

Initial reports indicated it was a 6.8.

Ferndale is the closest city to the tremor.

There are no early reports of damage associated with the quake.

We are following this story and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

