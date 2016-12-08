This week in music: 1976 Rod Stewart

Forty years ago, in 1976, America was celebrating its Bicentennial.

With the Bicentennial as a backdrop, Rocky was a hit among moviegoers taking in more than $117 million dollars.

On TV people were tuned into The Six Million Dollar Man, M*A*S*H and Happy Days.

And if you were cruising around this week in '76, you were likely too hear these songs on the radio.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Gordon Lightfoot at number five with The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald. The song is based on the sinking of the bulk carrier on Lake Superior from one year earlier.

At number four was a song about two muskrats named Susie and Sam. The Captain and Tennille would catch a lot of flack for playing Muscrat Love at a White House dinner for Queen Elizabeth. Critics said it was in poor taste to sing about mating muskrats in front of the Queen.

Checking in at number three was the Bee Gees with Love So Right. It was a more traditional single for the Gibb brothers without an emphasis on disco.

Hand me down my walking cane, hand me down my hat! The number two song was The Rubberband Man by The Spinners.

And in the top spot was Rod Stewart with Tonight's the Night. It would spend eight weeks in the number one position. It features a French spoken part from Britt Ekland who was Stewart's girlfriend at the time. Billboard ranks the song as the 16th biggest single of all time.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.