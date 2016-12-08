Best time to buy: prices drop as holidays get close

Sometimes it pays to wait!

While retailers want more people to shop Black Friday, as the holidays approach they start feeling the pinch to make a profit, and prices start dropping.

Experts say the two weeks before Christmas prices start dropping to some of the lowest you'll see all year.

Kyle James at ratherbeshopping.com has studied the trends for more than a decade. Here's what he says are the days you can get more bang for your buck for the gifts on your list.



This year the savings will start Monday, December 12th. That's when you can get deals on specialty gifts and stocking-stuffers.

"A lot of the times the deals and prices are quite a bit better than Black Friday," James says.

Tuesday the 13th is when retailers traditionally offer huge markdowns on laptops and jewelry.

The 14th is when you'll see the biggest price drops for tools and gaming consoles.

And 10 days before Christmas is the best time to buy toys.

"Retailers are starting to feel the pinch," says James. "They always start to mark stuff down and offer coupons and discounts as we get closer to Christmas."

And keep Friday, December 16th on your radar: it's free shipping day. Free shipping day is also one of the cheapest days to score kitchen appliances and gadgets.

