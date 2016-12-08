A closer look at what's happening on The Breakfast Show 12/08 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

A closer look at what's happening on The Breakfast Show 12/08

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Good morning! It's Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Bundle up the kiddos, today is the first real cold day, in fact the coldest so far, of the season. Walking out the door temperatures will be in the 20s for most of the Heartland, with the wind making it feel much colder. It won’t warm up much as the day goes on either. Highs to day are expect to only stay in the 30s. Tonight will be even colder with lows expected below 20-degrees! FIRST ALERT: Sunday is looking cold and wet with rain and the potential for a few snowflakes.

Making Headlines:

Officer hurt in hit-and-run: Police in Memphis are looking for the driver of an SUV that rear ended an officer on patrol and took off.

Manhunt for cop killer: The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is asking the man they believe shot and killed one officer and seriously injured another to turn himself in.

Cabinet considerations: President-elect Donald Trump continues to interview potential candidates for Cabinet positions. He's already appointed about half of the Cabinet.

Neighbor saves woman: Police are searching for a man who grabbed a woman at gunpoint and tried to rape her in The Hill neighborhood in St. Louis. A neighbor heard the woman's screams and jumped in to help.

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

