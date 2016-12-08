A closer look at what's happening on The Breakfast Show 12/08

Good morning! It's Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Bundle up the kiddos, today is the first real cold day, in fact the coldest so far, of the season. Walking out the door temperatures will be in the 20s for most of the Heartland, with the wind making it feel much colder. It won’t warm up much as the day goes on either. Highs to day are expect to only stay in the 30s. Tonight will be even colder with lows expected below 20-degrees! FIRST ALERT: Sunday is looking cold and wet with rain and the potential for a few snowflakes.

Making Headlines:

Officer hurt in hit-and-run: Police in Memphis are looking for the driver of an SUV that rear ended an officer on patrol and took off.

Manhunt for cop killer: The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is asking the man they believe shot and killed one officer and seriously injured another to turn himself in.

Cabinet considerations: President-elect Donald Trump continues to interview potential candidates for Cabinet positions. He's already appointed about half of the Cabinet.

Neighbor saves woman: Police are searching for a man who grabbed a woman at gunpoint and tried to rape her in The Hill neighborhood in St. Louis. A neighbor heard the woman's screams and jumped in to help.

