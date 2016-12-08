Oran sophomore sets school scoring record

Oran girls basketball star Leah Cauble had a night for the history books.

Cauble scored a school record 48 points Wednesday night in a 81-46 win over Chaffee in the Lady Devil Invitational.

Oran will play for the tourney championship Saturday at 4:00 p.m. against the winner of Puxico and Delta.

