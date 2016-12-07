Does It Work: Star Shower Motion

Star Shower Motion projects thousands of tiny red and green lights on your home or landscape.

Gene Pyle of Cape Girardeau put Star Shower Motion to the test.

The makers of Star Shower Motion claim their product can make holiday decorating a breeze, but does it work?

Do you hate dealing with tangled strands of Christmas lights every year? The makers of a product called Star Shower Motion claim their laser light makes decorating easy, but does it work?

To put Star Shower Motion to the test, we turned to extreme holiday decorator Gene Pyle of Cape Girardeau.

Pyle’s home is decorated inside and out, and his yard is lit with more than 200 Christmas inflatables and plastic figurines.

In fact, Pyle says he doesn’t take offense when people call him a local Clark W. Griswold.

“He’s a mentor of mine,” said Pyle.

But Pyle’s level of dedication to decorating takes a lot of time.

“It takes two of us I’d say 40 hours each to put it up,” Pyle said. “We usually start in mid-October. When everybody’s still thinking Halloween – we’re thinking Christmas.”

Pyle already owned an earlier model of the Star Shower laser light. The earlier model projected thousands of stationary lights, and Pyle said he liked it – but its lack of movement left him wanting more.

“I think motion adds a lot to a light show,” said Pyle.

Pyle plugged the Star Shower Motion into an extension cord outside. He wanted to do a side-by-side comparison between the Star Shower Motion and the earlier stationary model.

When Pyle turned on the Star Shower Motion he was instantly dazzled by the thousands of red and green lights dancing on the side of his home.

“Wow!” said Pyle. “I think it adds some animation and illumination to your house. It’s nice and bright. I like it.”

Pyle gave the Star Shower Motion a glowing five stars on this Does It Work test.

The Star Shower Motion is available for $49.99 at most major retailers.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.