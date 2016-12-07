Tips on preparing your skin for winter weather - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tips on preparing your skin for winter weather

Written by Sherae Honeycutt, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

If you feel like you're always applying lotion during the winter, you probably are.

The cold and dry wreak havoc on your hands, face and lips.

We spoke with a skin expert to find out what can be done to help.

"Drink a lot of water, keep the air humidified, and then the third way, obviously, is to use good moisturizer," said Pam Strauss, a Licensed Professional Nurse at Heartland Plastic & Hand Surgery.

It seems easy, but tackling tough skin can be a battle.

Nurse Strauss said an easy way to dry your skin out is a hot shower.

"If you come in from the cold and you want nothing more than a long hot bath or a long hot shower, it's just going to dry your skin out even more," Strauss said.

To keep your feet from cracking, use an exfoliator in the shower, moisturize, put some Vaseline and a pair of socks on at night.

"Do that consistently for several nights in a row, even a month, and you'll be amazed at how much smoother your feet will be," Strauss said.

She said to protect your lips with a strong balm and don't forget to "protect, protect, protect!"

Keep cold air off your skin as much as possible and don't forget the sunscreen.

"Just because the sun isn't shining doesn't mean it's not going to damage you," Strauss said.

