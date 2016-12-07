Man wanted in KY in connection with credit card theft in Paducah

The Kentucky State Police is asking for the public's help in identifying the theft and fraudulent use of a credit card from a parking lot in Paducah, Kentucky.

On October 29, a Skylight Prepaid Visa Card was stolen from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Trader’s Mall in Paducah. The card was then used at an ATM a few hours later at approximately 3:13 p.m. at the US Bank located at 406 South 7th Street in Mayfield, Kentucky. KSP troopers were able to obtain ATM images of the suspect.

KSP is asking anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect to please contact Trooper. Johnson Gordon at at (270)-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

