Man wanted in KY in connection with credit card theft in Paducah

(Source: Kentucky State Police) (Source: Kentucky State Police)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky State Police is asking for the public's help in identifying the theft and fraudulent use of a credit card from a parking lot in Paducah, Kentucky.

On October 29, a Skylight Prepaid Visa Card was stolen from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Trader’s Mall in Paducah. The card was then used at an ATM a few hours later at approximately 3:13 p.m. at the US Bank located at 406 South 7th Street in Mayfield, Kentucky. KSP troopers were able to obtain ATM images of the suspect.

KSP is asking anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect to please contact Trooper. Johnson Gordon at at (270)-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

