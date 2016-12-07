Mail package thefts being reported in Graves Co., KY

Graves County, Kentucky deputies are reminding Graves County residents to use extra care and caution this holiday season if packages are being left outside of your home by delivery services.

Sheriff Dewayne Redmond is reporting that two Graves County residents have reported thefts from their property. The thefts involved packages that had been delivered to their homes by the USPS.

Both callers reported the packages were taken from their homes on Monday, Dec. 5. Packages from one residence were taken from the front porch, while the other resident reported that packages were taken from in front of their garage door.

One resident lives in the area of KY 2205 between Mayfield and Farmington. The other occurred on KY 80 West, just east of Fancy Farm.

Authorities are asking anyone who may notice anything suspicious around their home or someone else’s to call the sheriff’s office at (270)-247-4501, the Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721 or the Mayfield Police Department at (270)-247-1621.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.