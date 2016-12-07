KSP welcomes retired trooper back to the force

The KSP Post 2 in Madisonville, Kentucky is proud to welcome Trooper Jerry Knight back to its ranks as part of its retiree program on Thursday, Dec. 1.

On August 1, Trooper Knight retired after 20 years of total service and was sworn in by Muhlenberg County Judge Brian Crick as a Kentucky State Police Trooper-R (retired) on Dec. 1.

This program allows troopers who retire to be sworn in and return working for KSP as a trooper for a period of up to five years. The Trooper-R does not receive any type of benefits or retirement contributions.

Trooper Knight said he is honored to be back on the job.

"It’s great to be back serving my community," Trooper Jerry Knight said.

