Former executive assistant for KY business to serve 8 months in - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Former executive assistant for KY business to serve 8 months in prison, pay thousands in restitution

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
LOUISVILLE, KY (KFVS) -

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, Jill Maree Chester, 43, of Louisville, Kentucky, was sentenced to eight months in federal prison following her conviction on criminal counts of wire fraud, stemming from her actions while she worked as an executive assistant at a Louisville business.

Chester previously pleaded guilty to charges alleging that, from June 18, 2013 through August 5, 2014, while serving as the executive assistant to the executive chairman of a Louisville business, she defrauded her employer by using her access to records and financial accounts to make company credit card transactions for her own personal benefit and write unauthorized checks and business checks in excess of authorized amounts.

At sentencing, it was determined that Chester had made $74,731.12 in business credit card transactions for her own benefit, and stole another $17,624.22 through unauthorized check transactions.

Chester was charged by indictment last June. She pleaded guilty on July 12, 2016 to charges of creating false reports, misrepresenting the nature and type of credit card transactions, falsely categorizing her personal expenditures as being business expenditures and sending false reports to accountants for her employer, causing her personal expenditures to be paid under the false pretense that they were business expenditures.

The sentencing court also ordered Chester to pay restitution of $92,355.34, the full amount she was alleged and found to have stolen.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly