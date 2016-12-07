Former executive assistant for KY business to serve 8 months in prison, pay thousands in restitution

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, Jill Maree Chester, 43, of Louisville, Kentucky, was sentenced to eight months in federal prison following her conviction on criminal counts of wire fraud, stemming from her actions while she worked as an executive assistant at a Louisville business.

Chester previously pleaded guilty to charges alleging that, from June 18, 2013 through August 5, 2014, while serving as the executive assistant to the executive chairman of a Louisville business, she defrauded her employer by using her access to records and financial accounts to make company credit card transactions for her own personal benefit and write unauthorized checks and business checks in excess of authorized amounts.

At sentencing, it was determined that Chester had made $74,731.12 in business credit card transactions for her own benefit, and stole another $17,624.22 through unauthorized check transactions.

Chester was charged by indictment last June. She pleaded guilty on July 12, 2016 to charges of creating false reports, misrepresenting the nature and type of credit card transactions, falsely categorizing her personal expenditures as being business expenditures and sending false reports to accountants for her employer, causing her personal expenditures to be paid under the false pretense that they were business expenditures.

The sentencing court also ordered Chester to pay restitution of $92,355.34, the full amount she was alleged and found to have stolen.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.