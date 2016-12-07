KSP arrest Caldwell Co., KY man for allegedly stealing livestock feed

Kentucky State Police have arrested a man after he allegedly stole livestock feed.

On Wednesday December 7, KSP arrested Michael Shane Board, 46, of Fredonia, and charged him with burglary.

Board’s arrest was a direct result of an ongoing investigation into a burglary that occurred in the Farmersville Community involving livestock feed.

Trooper First Class Ben Sawyer is leading the investigation and was assisted by Captain Brent White.

Board was lodged in the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.