Kewanee, MO woman wins $50K on Missouri Lottery scratch-off ticket

A New Madrid County woman has kept a lucky lottery winning streak alive after winning $50,000 on December 1.

Emily Hughey, 34, is no stranger to winning. In 2003, she won $20,000 playing a Halloween-themed Scratchers ticket.

She also won $10,000 in 2006 and $5,000 in 2009. So when the years went by, she assumed her streak was over until she scratched off a top prize of $50,000 on Dec. 1.

“I bought $10 worth of Scratchers tickets,” said Hughey, explaining she used the lottery vending machine at Food Giant in Sikeston to make her purchase. “I like trying any new games when they come out, but if they aren’t hitting, I go back to my regular ones.”

It’s a good thing she did, too. One of Hughey’s Scratchers tickets she plays regularly is the “10X Crossword” that made its debut on May 25.

“I thought I had won $5,000 at first, but then I realized I miscounted the words,” said Hughey. “I decided to scan it just to check. I saw $50,000 and started crying. I hugged everyone around me, even strangers!”

Hughey already has lots of plans for her big win, like buying her husband a gift, paying off their house and “to spoil herself just a little bit” with a new vehicle.

“I’m from a small town,” said the Kewanee resident. “So it does happen in small towns.”

Hughey bought her winning ticket at Food Giant, 2415 E. Malone, in Sikeston on Dec. 1. She then claimed her $50,000 prize at the Lottery regional office in St. Louis they very next day.

