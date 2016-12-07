Ceremony in Hawaii marks 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor

Wednesday, December 7 marked a solemn anniversary in our nation's history: 75 years ago today the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor and targeted other military installations in Oahu.

Thousands of people, including hundreds of Pearl Harbor survivors, are expected to attend the ceremony which is set to begin at 12 p.m. CST.

2,403 Americans were killed in the attack.

You can read more about the attack and the personal stories of those who survived it here.

