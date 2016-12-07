Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day event held in downtown Cape Girarde - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day event held in downtown Cape Girardeau

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS) (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS) (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS) (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS) (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS) (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day event was held in downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday, December 7 at 11 a.m. The event gathered around 30 people who were there to pay their respects to the soldiers who died 75 years ago.

"I think it's to honor all of the people who served," said Melvin Amelunke, a WWII veteran. "A lot of people sacrificed a lot." 

Part of the ceremony included a wreath being thrown into the Mississippi river as just another way to honor the fallen. As the ceremony was wrapping up the crowd thanked the WWII veterans, who were in attendance, for their service. 

The Cape Girardeau Police Department will also be flying their flags at half-staff in honor of the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly