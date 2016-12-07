Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day event held in downtown Cape Girardeau

A Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day event was held in downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday, December 7 at 11 a.m. The event gathered around 30 people who were there to pay their respects to the soldiers who died 75 years ago.

"I think it's to honor all of the people who served," said Melvin Amelunke, a WWII veteran. "A lot of people sacrificed a lot."

Part of the ceremony included a wreath being thrown into the Mississippi river as just another way to honor the fallen. As the ceremony was wrapping up the crowd thanked the WWII veterans, who were in attendance, for their service.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department will also be flying their flags at half-staff in honor of the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

