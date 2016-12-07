Special visitors set to help SIUC students de-stress before fina - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Special visitors set to help SIUC students de-stress before finals

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
Mr. Banks chasing bubbles Mr. Banks chasing bubbles
Mr. Banks, a service dog with SIT Service Dogs Mr. Banks, a service dog with SIT Service Dogs
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

December is nearly coming to an end and that means so is another semester for many college students in the Heartland.

Before students head home for winter break, they have one more challenge: finals.

An organization out of Ava, IL is hoping to help students studying for finals feel a little more at ease with the help of ‘Man’s Best Friend.’

Supporting Independence Through Teamwork or SIT Service Dogs is hosting their semi-annual Dawgs and Dogs event on the Southern Illinois University-Carbondale campus the Thursday and Friday before finals.

The group says they are bringing their therapy dogs to campus for students to play with and pet.  An effort to help them de-stress before taking final exams.

At events like this, SIT Service Dogs handlers say they see about 7,000 to 8,000.

This year they plan on bringing a special dog named Mr. Banks for students to see.

The group says Mr. Banks is an ex-bait dog rescued from a dog fighting ring.

According to SIT Service Dogs’ website, the group breeds, trains, and places service dogs for people with disabilities.

