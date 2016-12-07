Maris traded to the Cardinals 50 years ago today - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Maris traded to the Cardinals 50 years ago today

The baseball winter meetings are taking place this week in the Washington D.C. and it's always a time for general managers to do their wheelin' and dealin'. 

And that was the case on this date in 1966.

It was on Dec. 8 fifty years ago that Roger Maris became a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. The Yankees traded the unhappy outfielder to the Cards for infielder Charlie Smith.

Maris' last two seasons in New York had been marred by injuries. He only hit 21 homers over those two two years.  

While he only hit .261 with nine home runs for the Cardinals, Maris allowed the team to move Mike Shannon to third base as he took over in right field. 

The line-up featuring Maris, Shannon, Orlando Cepeda, Lou Brock, Curt Flood and Tim McCarver went on to win 101 games in 1967 . The pitching staff was pretty good to as it was anchored by Bob Gibson. The El Birdos won the NL pennant by 10 and a half games and defeated the Red Sox in the '67 World Series.

It was their 8th Series title.

