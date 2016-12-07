Car hits fast food restaurant in Carterville

Clean up is underway at Hardee's in Carterville this morning.

According to Chief Heather Reno, a 67-year-old Carterville man hit the south side of the building around 6:30 a.m.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The man was able to drive his car from the scene.

