December 8 celebrity birthdays

Celebrating a birthday today? Here are some recording artists who are also on the birthday list.

He played quarterback at Middle Tennessee State before launching he career in country music. Through the years, he's written songs for Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban and Reba McEntire. Two years ago he hit the top of the country charts with his hit Leave the Night On. His other hits include: Take Your Time, House Party and Make You Miss Me. Sam Hunt is 32 today.

She's a hip-hop artist who the New York Times dubbed the "the most influential female rapper of all time". Her singles include: Starship, Bang Bang and Anaconda. Born, Onika Tanya Maraj, she now goes by Nicki Minaj and she's 34 today.

He's a keyboardist and vocalist for one of the most popular southern rock bands of all time. He and his brother Duane formed the Allman Brothers Band back in the late 1960's but had their most success in the 70's with the hit Ramblin' Man and albums like At Fillmore East and Eat a Peach. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Gregg Allman is 69 today.

He starred as Boone in the ABC series Lost. He's probably best known for his role as Damon Salvatore in the CW series The Vampire Diaries. Ian Somerhalder is 38 today.

She's an actress who had the role of Lois Lane in the ABC series Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. After that she starred as Susan in another ABC series Desperate Housewives. Teri Hatcher is 52 today.

She's an actress who starred as Vicki Vale in the first Batman movie. She's also been in The Natural, Never Say Never Again and won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Lynn in L.A. Confidential. Kim Basinger is 62 today.

