December 8 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

December 8 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

Celebrating a birthday today?  Here are some recording artists who are also on the birthday list.

He played quarterback at Middle Tennessee State before launching he career in country music. Through the years, he's written songs for Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban and Reba McEntire.  Two years ago he hit the top of the country charts with his hit Leave the Night On.  His other hits include: Take Your Time, House Party and Make You Miss Me. Sam Hunt is 32 today.

She's a hip-hop artist who the New York Times dubbed the  "the most influential female rapper of all time". Her singles include: Starship, Bang Bang and Anaconda.  Born, Onika Tanya Maraj, she now goes by Nicki Minaj and she's 34 today.

He's a keyboardist and vocalist for one of the most popular southern rock bands of all time. He and his brother Duane formed the Allman Brothers Band back in the late 1960's but had their most success in the 70's with the hit Ramblin' Man and albums like At Fillmore East and Eat a Peach. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Gregg Allman is 69 today.

He starred as Boone in the ABC series Lost.  He's probably best known for his role as Damon Salvatore in the CW series The Vampire Diaries.  Ian Somerhalder is 38 today.

She's an actress who had the role of Lois Lane in the ABC series Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.  After that she starred as Susan in another ABC series Desperate Housewives. Teri Hatcher is 52 today.

She's an actress who starred as Vicki Vale in the first Batman movie. She's also been in The Natural, Never Say Never Again and won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Lynn in L.A. Confidential. Kim Basinger is 62 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly