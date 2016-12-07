Power restored to Ameren Missouri customers in Cape Girardeau after outage

Power has been restored to thousands of Ameren Missouri customers in Cape Girardeau after an early morning outage.

According to a media spokeswoman, there was a line down in the 2700 block of Independence Street.

Crews from Ameren were working to get things back up and running.

As of 7:40 a.m., 2,900 customers were in the dark. As of 11:15 a.m., all power had been restored.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.