Army vs Navy break in instant replay 1963

Let's travel back in time to this day in 1963. That's when TV history was made during the Army-Navy football game.

The game was broadcast on CBS and it was the first time instant replay was used.

Due to technical issues, the new videotape system wasn't used until the end of the game as Army scored a touchdown and it was a bit confusing for viewers. CBS was flooded with calls from viewers wondering what was going on.

Navy, which was led by future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach defeated Army 21 to 15 to finish the season at 9 and 1.

There was talk of canceling the game in '63 due to the assassination of President Kennedy, but his widow Jacqueline insisted the game be played. Her slain husband had been expected to attend the contest.

But the game will be remembered for the first use of instant replay which would go on to became a staple of American football and all sports.. The NFL and Major League Baseball have made it part of the game as coaches and manager challenge plays. It all started on this date 53 years ago.

By the way this year's Army Navy game will take place this Saturday in Baltimore. You can watch it live on KFVS12 at 2:00.

