A closer look at what is making headlines during the Breakfast Show 12/07

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
It's Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

It's going to be a partly cloudy and cool day across the Heartland. Highs range from about 41 to 47 degrees. There is a chance for a few flurries this evening, but there shouldn't be any accumulation.

Making Headlines:

Crews respond to fire near Paducah: Investigators say a kerosene heater is to blame for a fire that destroyed a mobile home Wednesday morning near Paducah.

Driving too slow: A driver going below the speed limit has been ticketed in a crash involving two semi-trucks.

Suspects on the loose: Officers are on the lookout for two people they believe are responsible for shooting a man and stabbing him more than a dozen times in Leadwood, Missouri.

Possible cause released: A refrigerator and other electrical appliances may be to blame for a fire at a warehouse in Oakland, California that claimed the lives of 36 people.

