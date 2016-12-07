2 hurt in crash on I-24 in Johnson Co., IL

A driver going below the speed limit has been ticketed in a crash involving two semi-trucks.

According to Illinois State Police, Robert Carter, 46, was traveling at what troopers call "extremely low traveling speed" in a west bound lane of Interstate 24 on Tuesday night.

Around 8 p.m., troopers were called to milepost 10 for a crash involving Carter and a semi-truck driven by Freddie Scott, 60.

Scott told investigators he was not able to avoid Carter's truck because it was going to slow.

Scott's truck was so badly damaged that his trailer load spilled.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The westbound lanes of I-24 were shut down for several hours as crews worked the scene.

Carter was ticketed with disobeying the minimum speed limit of 45 miles per hour.

