Kerosene heater blamed for fire in McCracken Co., KY

Roscow's owner said the dog saved his life. (Source: Justin Fischer, KFVS)

Investigators say a kerosene heater is to blame for a fire that destroyed a mobile home Wednesday morning near Paducah.

Firefighters from the Reidland/Farley Fire Department were called to the home on Homewood Ave. just before 4 a.m.

It took them about 15 minutes to put the fire out.

According to the fire chief, the home did not have power.

A man was sleeping inside when the fire started.

The chief said a dog woke the man up.

"I'm asleep. I got to thank my dog, Roscoe. If it wasn't for him, I might have burnt up," said Jamey Ward.

Ward tried to put the fire out himself, but was not able to. He got out safely.

The intersection of Husbands Rd. and Homewood Ave. was shut down for a short time as crews worked the fire.

The home is a total loss.

