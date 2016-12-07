Paducah firefighters to deliver free winter coats

Firefighters in Paducah, KY are set to deliver free winter coats to 1st grade students in the city of Paducah on Dec. 7. through a program called "Operation Warm."

In total 186 coats were made for students who have an extra need, and may not have a coat this winter.

Jennifer Fuchs with the Paducah Fire Department, said along with the 186 coats, there are overstock from previous years.

The money used to purchase the $34 coats is funded from local organizations as well as private donations directly to "Operation Warm."

The students from various elementary schools are chosen from the free/reduced lunch program, as well as resource officers stationed at the schools.

More than 300,000 children are helped each year through the national organization "Operation Warm."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.