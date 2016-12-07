Paducah firefighters to deliver free winter coats - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah firefighters to deliver free winter coats

Written by Justin Fischer, Reporter
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Firefighters in Paducah, KY are set to deliver free winter coats to 1st grade students in the city of Paducah on Dec. 7. through a program called "Operation Warm."

In total 186 coats were made for students who have an extra need, and may not have a coat this winter.

Jennifer Fuchs with the Paducah Fire Department, said along with the 186 coats, there are overstock from previous years.

The money used to purchase the $34 coats is funded from local organizations as well as private donations directly to "Operation Warm."

The students from various elementary schools are chosen from the free/reduced lunch program, as well as resource officers stationed at the schools.

More than 300,000 children are helped each year through the national organization "Operation Warm."

