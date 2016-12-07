Dorena-Hickman ferry announces winter schedule

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is changing its hours of operation during the winter months starting Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Starting Wednesday, the last run of the day from the Kentucky landing will be at 4:15 p.m. The last run of the day from the Missouri landing will be at 4:30 p.m.

This change in hours of operation will continue through January 31, 2016.

For additional info on the ferry's operating schedule click here or by call (731)-693-0210.