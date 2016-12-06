Baptist Health Ice in Paducah opens indoor ice skating rink

Baptist Health Ice in the EXPO has opened an indoor ice skating rink and will offer expanded holiday hours.

Starting Sunday, Dec. 18 through Jan. 3 (during the holiday break), the new hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Concessions will also be available during the expanded hours.

In December, skate rental will be free on Tuesdays. Wear an ugly Christmas sweater on Thursdays and you can also enjoy free skate rental.Santa will be at the rink on Friday nights from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Since opening the rink a few weeks ago, more than 3,000 skaters have enjoyed ice skating in Paducah.

