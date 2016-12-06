Man wanted in Graves Co., KY turns himself in

A Fancy Farm man wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle has turned himself in to the Graves County Sheriff's Office.

Zachary Pendel, 26, was last seen Tuesday morning, Dec. 6 in the Fancy Farm area driving a stolen 2011 GMC pick up truck, silver in color. The truck was reported stolen to the Mayfield Police Department earlier in the day.

When Pendel was observed driving the vehicle by Deputy Jason Harpole and Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, Pendel fled from them. A short vehicle pursuit ensued. Pendel eluded law enforcement in the area of KY 339 South and Carrico Road.

Charges are pending on Pendel for receiving stolen property over $10,000, fleeing/evading (first-degree) and wanton endangerment (first-degree).

Deputies are working to recover the truck.

