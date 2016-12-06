Cape Girardeau Jaycees collecting Christmas toys for 1,000+ kids

The Cape Girardeau Jaycees are looking to give Christmas gifts to more one thousand children in need this year as part their annual Toy Box Drive.

The Toy Box Drive takes collected items and gives them to families who might not otherwise be able to buy presents for kids.

Jaycees members met on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to begin filling gift lists for those families.

Each child gets a personalized group of toys based on their age and interests.

Lists are compiled with help from the Salvation Army, and all the families helped are from the Cape Girardeau area.

Organizers said it's a great chance to give back around the holidays.

"Christmas is supposed to be a time for joy and it's so wonderful when you can kind of take the stress off a family who wants to bless their kids with a Christmas," Toy Box Drive organizer Amber Walker said.

Once all the donations are in and sorted, the Jaycees will personally deliver the presents before Christmas.

The group will be collecting toys through December 20.

If you'd like to help out, dozens of local business have Toy Box Drive collection bins set out.

Toy Box Drive drop off locations:

Alliance Bank

AT&T Call Center

Bank of Missouri

Capaha Bank - Cape Girardeau

Capaha Bank - Jackson

Cape Electric

Chateau Girardeau

Christian School for the Young Years

Commerce Bank- LaCroix

Community Day Care

Creative Ewe Pottery

Eagle Ridge Christian School

Elite Travel

First Midwest Bank

First Missouri State Bank

First State Community Bank

Fitness Plus

Furniture Liquidators - West Park Mall

Grace Reliant Health Services

Healthpoint - Cape Girardeau

H&R Block - Jackson

Jackson Dental

Leet EyeCare

Missouri Running Co

Montgomery Bank - On Broadway in Cape Girardeau

NAPA

Orange Monkey

Osage Center

Realty Executives

Regional Primary Care

Regions Bank

Sears

SF Medical Center (ER)

South Fork Lighting

Southeast Missourian

The Painting Co.

US Bank

Velosity Electronics

Walmart - Cape Girardeau

Wehrenberg Theaters

Wells Fargo Financial Advisors

West Park Mall

Wood and Huston Bank

