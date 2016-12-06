Cape Girardeau Jaycees collecting Christmas toys for 1,000+ kids - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau Jaycees collecting Christmas toys for 1,000+ kids

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau Jaycees are looking to give Christmas gifts to more one thousand children in need this year as part their annual Toy Box Drive.

The Toy Box Drive takes collected items and gives them to families who might not otherwise be able to buy presents for kids.

Jaycees members met on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to begin filling gift lists for those families.

Each child gets a personalized group of toys based on their age and interests.

Lists are compiled with help from the Salvation Army, and all the families helped are from the Cape Girardeau area.

Organizers said it's a great chance to give back around the holidays.

"Christmas is supposed to be a time for joy and it's so wonderful when you can kind of take the stress off a family who wants to bless their kids with a Christmas," Toy Box Drive organizer Amber Walker said.

Once all the donations are in and sorted, the Jaycees will personally deliver the presents before Christmas.

The group will be collecting toys through December 20.

If you'd like to help out, dozens of local business have Toy Box Drive collection bins set out.

Toy Box Drive drop off locations:

  • Alliance Bank
  • AT&T Call Center
  • Bank of Missouri
  • Capaha Bank - Cape Girardeau
  • Capaha Bank - Jackson
  • Cape Electric
  • Chateau Girardeau
  • Christian School for the Young Years
  • Commerce Bank- LaCroix
  • Community Day Care
  • Creative Ewe Pottery
  • Eagle Ridge Christian School
  • Elite Travel
  • First Midwest Bank
  • First Missouri State Bank
  • First State Community Bank
  • Fitness Plus
  • Furniture Liquidators - West Park Mall
  • Grace Reliant Health Services
  • Healthpoint - Cape Girardeau
  • H&R Block - Jackson
  • Jackson Dental
  • Leet EyeCare
  • Missouri Running Co
  • Montgomery Bank - On Broadway in Cape Girardeau
  • NAPA
  • Orange Monkey
  • Osage Center
  • Realty Executives
  • Regional Primary Care
  • Regions Bank
  • Sears
  • SF Medical Center (ER)
  • South Fork Lighting
  • Southeast Missourian
  • The Painting Co.
  • US Bank
  • Velosity Electronics
  • Walmart - Cape Girardeau
  • Wehrenberg Theaters
  • Wells Fargo Financial Advisors
  • West Park Mall
  • Wood and Huston Bank

