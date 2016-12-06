CAPTURED: Couple wanted in connection with stabbing, shooting in Leadwood, MO arrested in GA

According to authorities in St. Francois County, a couple accused of brutally attacking a man in Leadwood, Missouri have been arrested in Union County, Georgia.

Authorities had been looking for a Timothy Perkins, 37, and Angela Laycock, 34, in connection to the attack, in which a man was stabbed 15 to 20 times, shot in the back and attacked with a hatchet.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office in Georgia, deputies received information that the two fugitives were staying at the Lakeside Inn. When deputies arrived on the scene, the couple had already fled the premises. The S.E.R.T. Team, along with CID Personal and a K-9 team, were called in to help search. Shortly after the search a began, a Union County sheriff's deputy and a K-9 officer tracked the fugitives to an abandoned house behind Lakeside Inn. Both Perkins and Laycock were taken into custody without incident.

St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock said that extradition has to be done in court in Georgia.

Authorities in St. Francois County traveled to Georgia on Monday, Dec. 12 to question the suspects and process the vehicle.

Laycock is facing charges of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and felonious restraint. Her bond was set at $375,000.

Perkins was charged with first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child. His bond was set at $375,000.

The Attack

According to court documents, the victim, Silas Laycock, 43, was stabbed, attacked with an ax and shot. He later woke up on Tuesday morning and was able to get into his car and drive to a gas station where he alerted an employee to call 911.

One of the suspects, Angela Laycock, is married to the victim.

Both suspects, the victim, and four children belonging to the Laycock's live together in the home.

Silas Laycock told investigators that he found drug paraphernalia in his home that belonged to Perkins and his wife.

He said they got into an argument because the paraphernalia was in his home with his four kids.

When Silas Laycock threatened to call law enforcement, he said his wife took his cell phone and put him in a chokehold. He said as his wife restrained him, Perkins stabbed him in the rib area with a knife multiple times and reportedly told Silas Laycock he was not going to leave alive.

That's when Angela Laycock allegedly poured baby oil on the floor so her husband, who has a fractured ankle, couldn't get up.

Then, Laycock said Perkins hit him in the face several times with a hatchet then shot him in the side with a shotgun.

Laycock told a detective that he heard his wife laughing and made a comment that 'he wasn't dead yet.'

He was able to make it to a vehicle outside his home to drive to a convenience store for help.

He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition. However, authorities said on Friday, Dec. 9, Laycock was conscious and able to speak with investigators.

The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department has taken over the case and is investigating the incident.

Investigators also say the attack happened with all of Laycock's four children, ages 15, 7, 4 and 2, inside the home. It was later reported that Laycock had taken the children to their uncles. They were located and are safe; authorities never believed they were in any danger.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the children to help the family that are caring for them now.

