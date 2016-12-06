SEMO women's basketball defeats Lipscomb 79-63

The Southeast Missouri State women's basketball team defeated Lipscomb on Tuesday night 79-63 at the Show Me Center in Cape, Girardeau, MO.

With the win, the Redhawks improved to 5-5 on the season.

SEMO returns to action Friday, Dec. 9 at SIU. The game is scheduled to start at noon.

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.