Heartland superintendents detail factors going into calling a snow day

When snow starts to fall and roads begin to become too slick to drive, you can bet school buses will not be on the road and school doors will be locked.

It's the news kids love and parents may dread: snow days.

So, what goes into making decision on calling a snow day?

Poplar Bluff Superintendent Scott Dill said his staff gets out and make sure roads are safe.

“We get out and start testing roads as early as two or three in the morning, we start driving," Dill said.

This is Dill’s first year as superintendent of the district.

He said in the past he’s received heat for canceling school when parents see city roads clear, not considering people coming from rural areas.

“I know that sometime that creates difficult," he said. "People don’t understand why we aren’t in school, city roads are clear, but people haven’t seen what those back roads look like and that’s where we focus a lot of our attention at times.”

At Anna-Jonesboro high school, Superintendent Rob Wright said he takes different factors into consideration when canceling school.

“Being a high school district, it’s a little different because we have students who are driving their own cars as well," Wright said. "So we have to take that into account.”

And what about making up those snow days up?

In Poplar Bluff, 10 snow days are added into the school schedule per year in case school is canceled.

While at Anna-Jonesboro, up to seven days can be added at the end of school year.

