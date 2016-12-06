Southern IL man drives to TN to deliver donations; still collecting supplies

A Johnson County, Illinois truck driver delivered thousands of donated goods to eastern Tennessee after wildfires tore through the region last month.

Don Cook, who vacations in Gatlinburg annually, said he wanted to help the people in the area affected by the historic fires.

Cook set up a 53-foot trailer at Vienna City Park and put the word out on social media he was taking anything people could give.

In less than a week, Cook had enough supplies to fill the trailer plus an additional 24-foot trailer. In all, he estimates he had between 25,000 and 30,000 pounds of donated food, water, cleaning supplies, clothes, among other supplies.

Cook is partnering with Smokey Mountain Area Rescue Ministry, a religious organization based just miles away from the heart of the fire's destruction.

For anyone still interested in donating, Cook has another trailer set up at Vienna City Park and is continuing to take donations.

Cooks said encourages people to donate non-perishable food items as he says some Tennessee distributions centers are overflowing with donated clothes.

Cook will also be collecting toys for Christmas for children who lost their homes in the Tennessee wildfires.

Collection dates for his toy drive will be Dec. 16-18 at Vienna City Park.

