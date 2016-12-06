Candy Cane Lane back open for Christmas in West Frankfort, IL

It's a Christmas display that's years in the making and the creator said the hard work is worth it.

Candy Cane Lane is once again in all of its Christmas glory.

Dozens of decorations featuring popular animation characters in Christmas settings draw a crowd to the West Frankfort, Illinois display every year.

Creator Tim Murphy said he and volunteers from West Frankfort's high school worked on installing the display for almost two months.

"Passion, really one word, I start October 14th. It's my gift to West Frankfort," Murphy said. "It's like if you got talent, you got to use it. My dad and I did this when I was a kid. He started his yard real big so I kind of had a history of it in a way."

Murphy said about 100,000 vehicles will creep past his home to take in the decorations.

About two-dozen new pieces were added this year, so the display will be different than last year.

Candy Cand Lane welcomes visitors from now until New Years Day.

