Winter commencement set for Southeast Missouri State University

Southeast Missouri State University will hold its winter commencement ceremony Dec. 17 during which 781 students – 632 undergraduates and 149 master’s degree and specialist candidates – will receive their degrees.

The ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. in the Show Me Center.

Dr. Willie Redmond, Southeast professor of economics, faculty associate in the Office of the Provost and lead instructor of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) course, will deliver the address.

The ceremony also will honor seven students for graduating with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

Prior to the commencement ceremony, an Honors Convocation will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the Show Me Center to honor 180 undergraduates. Dr. Dana Schwieger, professor of management information systems (MIS) in the Department of Accounting and recipient of the 2016 PRIDE Award, will present the Honors Convocation address.

Among the undergraduate students at the Honors Convocation, 32 will graduate summa cum laude (3.9 to 4.0 cumulative grade point average); 52 will graduate magna cum laude (3.75 to 3.89 cumulative grade point average); and 82 will graduate cum laude (3.5 to 3.74 cumulative grade point average).

Also at the Honors Convocation, 13 students will be recognized for completing the Jane Stephens Honors Program and one for graduating with honors in associate degrees. Graduating members of three honor societies – Phi Eta Sigma, Phi Kappa Phi and Omicron Delta Kappa — will be recognized as well.

