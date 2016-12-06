Morgan Griffith breaks FCHS's all time scoring record

2,025. That's been the all time scoring record at West Frankfort high school since Missy Broy did it from 1990 to 1994.

"I wasn't trying to get the record that game. I knew I had to get 10 points to reach 2,000," Morgan Griffith said with a grin. "But me and my parents, we were talking, and I wasn't trying to break it that game. If it happened, it happened."

The FCHS senior not only achieved her 2,000th point, which was on a free throw, but finally broke Broy's record later in the game.

The game was stopped, Griffith was presented with the game ball, and Broy herself came out and congratulated the new all time scoring leader.

"What a great effort for the young lady," athletic director Richard Glodich said. "She's worked hard in the off season and throughout her career, working on basketball and other sports, but it was an honor just to watch the young lady play and to watch how she's developed over her four years at FCHS."

For Griffith, while breaking the record was exciting, it was more exciting to reach those milestones on free throws.

"I was excited, because I hit my 2,000th on a free throw, and I hit my 1,000th on a free throw, " Griffith said with a smile. "But I was really excited because I think it's one of the easier shots, I've shot them so much, it just became natural to me. I was excited it was a free throw because all three of the milestones were on free throws."

With the scoring record now in her possession, Griffith is focusing on the season, and what she thinks her team can accomplish.

"I'm hoping we can go above .500 this year," Griffith said confidently. "Ever since I've been in high school, we haven't won a regional? So I'm hoping we can play well enough and continue to get better and not get worse as the season goes on, and get better and hopefully we can win a regional this year."

Griffith will continue her basketball career in college. She will be a part of Missouri S&T next fall.

