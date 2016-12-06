Holocaust survivor to speak at Carbondale church - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Holocaust survivor to speak at Carbondale church

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Marion Blumenthal Lazaan (Source: KFVS) Marion Blumenthal Lazaan (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

On Tuesday night, December 6, people in Carbondale, Illinois had the chance to hear a first-hand account from another aspect of World War II, just a day before the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Marion Blumenthal Lazaan shared her story with the people filling the pews at the United Methodist Church. 

Lazaan is a survivor of the Holocaust.

She was just a little girl when her family fled their home in Nazi Germany for Holland, only to have their place of refuge fall into Nazi hands shortly thereafter.

Her family was placed in a prison camp  in Holland and later shipped to a concentration camp in Germany.

Lazaan wrote her own memoir called "Four Perfect Pebbles," but said her experience was similar to that of Anne Frank.

The two were just girls held in the same concentration camps. Anne Frank, however, died of typhus at just 16 years old. Lazaan lived to see the liberation of the camp in 1945 and eventually immigrated to the United States.

She has gone on to share her story with the world.

On her website, Lazaan said she speaks to schools, churches, synagogues and civic organizations throughout the U.S., Germany and Israel.

In her talks, she always stresses the need for love, respect and tolerance for one another, regardless of religion, skin color, race or national origin.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly